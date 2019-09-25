Liberia: Guinean Ambassador Donates U.S.$1,000 to Fire Victims

24 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye

The Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea accredited to Liberia Abdoulaye Dore has presented US$1,000 (One Thousand United States Dollars) to bereaved families of 28 persons, most of them students consumed in a fire incident recently at an Islamic school in Paynesville, Liberia.

Ambassador Dore urged families of the school children to take courage in Almighty Allah and patiently wait on ongoing investigation by the Government of Liberia to establish cause of the fire that occurred Wednesday, 18 September at about 12:00 a.m.

The Guinean envoy wants security measure instituted at Muslim-run education facilities in Liberia following last week's raging fire disaster that consumed 28 Islamic school students in Bassa Town community, Paynesville outside Monrovia.

An instructor of the school and the wife of the Imam of the school's Mosque died in the fire along with the students, who were trapped in their dormitory during the incident.

Ambassador Dore, who is Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps here, made the presentation recently when the Muslim Community in Monrovia received a Guinean delegation that came to Liberia sympathize with families of the victims and fellow Muslims in the country.

President George M. Weah visited the scene immediately after the incident and sympathized with families and authorities of school, promising his government's support. President Weah has also ordered an investigation into the fire disaster.

