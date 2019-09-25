Liberia: UCI Management Identifies With Fire Victims' Families

24 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Winston W. Parley

The Management of the United Commodities Industries (UCI), a local supplier of rice and flour on the Liberian market on Sunday, 22 September identified with family members of the horrific fire disaster which consumed 28 students along with their instructor and an Imam's wife at an Islamic learning institution.The incident occurred last week in Bassa Town, Paynesville, leaving Liberians to mourn over the horrible incident.

Presenting the company's gifts, an official of UCI Mr. Sam Farley expressed condolences to the bereaved families and the Muslim community in general for the death of the 28 students in the fire disaster.Among the items presented to the victims' families were 50 bags of 50kg rice and 20 bags of flour.

UCI says it made the donation as the families go through a time of bereavement at the 17th Street Mosque in Sinkor, suburb of Monrovia.

According to Mr. Farley, the death of the students was not only saddened, but regrettable, considering the innocent nature of the victims who were mostly children and preparing as future leaders.

He calls on Liberians to see the death of the innocent students as a serious setback to the country's human resource, saying the deceased could have made positive contribution to the national development agenda of the country.The UCI official notes that the terrible pains that the bereaved families are going through at this time in the history of Liberia.

Considering the situation, the UCI management says it cannot sit and watch the situation, but to identify with the families.Meanwhile, the authorities at the 17th Street Mosque thanked the UCI management for the gesture, and prayed that the Almighty Allah will strengthen the capacity of the company in providing more assistance to persons in need in time of disaster.

