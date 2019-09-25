Liberia: MCC Drafts Institutional Policies

The Monrovia City Government has drafted seven major institutional polices geared towards promoting a systematic and rapid reform at the institution and the city of Monrovia.

The documents include, Procurement Manuel, Financial Management and Internal Control Manual, Internal Audit Manuel, Fleet Management Manual, Amended Human Resource Policy Manual, Corporate Social Responsibility Policy and Fuel, Gas, Scratch Cards and Rice Distribution Policy Manual, respectively which are subject to approval by the City Council.

Speaking Tuesday September 24, at in a one-day Monrovia City Validation Forum, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee said the seven policies are intended to restore sanity at the MCC, promote institutional reform, including transparency, accountability and reinventing good governance.

Mayor Koijee said the Policy Validation Forum is a dialogue that leads to the successful implementation of the drafted policies following its approval by the City Council.

He said validation which leads to policy implementation, and later its evaluation is key to institutional development, which the City Government like any other institution of government is of no exception.

He noted that a technical team of employees of the City Government of Monrovia which comprises heads of Departments, Units and Sections collectively drafted these policies in line with every employee of the entity with support from other extended government ministries and agencies like the Internal Audit Agency, Public Procurement and Concession Commission, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, General Services Agency and the Civil Service Agency, amongst others.

Mayor Koijee pointed out that the polices were drafted using the bottom to top approach in policy formulation.

He said when approved by the City Council of Monrovia, they will lead to the formulation of a set of employment objectives, address problems identified and exploit opportunities which may arise at the institution.

The City Mayor also said these policies will promote good employee behavior as well as promote a cordial working relationship amongst the workforce.

The Government Agency Accounting Manuel when approved will ensure the enforcement of the City laws and ordinances and to protect lives and properties within the city limit, ensure the legitimate undertaking of programs and levy taxes and other fees for sustainability of the municipal government and develop and implement plans, policies and strategies within the scope of the Act.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the city government, the new policies will build the capacity and empower the city police for the enforcement of city ordinances, municipal laws regulations and increase the revenue base of the city and collect 30 percent of all real property taxes as enshrined in PRC Decree #61 signed into law in 1982 by slain President Samuel Kanyon Doe.

The forum was facilitated by the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement and Concession Commission Atty. J. Roseline Kowo; the Director General of the Internal Audit Agency Emmanuel B. Nyeswa and the Director General of the General Services Agency.

Other facilitators were the Director General of the Civil Service Agency Laurine W. Johnson, and the Comptroller General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, Cosby E. Pelham.The exercise was held under the theme, "Smart City for a Smart Action", and drew participants from line ministries, agencies, and commissions, among others.