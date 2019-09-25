Somalia: Qatar Charity Opens Multi-Service Centre

25 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Qatar Charity (QC) has opened a multi-service centre, the first of its kind in the Bal'ad District, which is one of the districts of Middle Shabelle region of Somalia, while three multi-service centres are under construction in other states and will be opened in the next few months.

The inauguration of the centre came with the support from the people in Qatar, as part of Qatar Charity's efforts to strengthen its humanitarian and development projects in the Somalia.

The centre provides various educational, social and development services to the residents of the district. Nearly 10,000 people from the city and surrounding villages are expected to benefit from the centre, which was built at an estimated cost of more than QR1m.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by many prominent Somali figures, government officials, local dignitaries, and a team from Qatar Charity's office in the country.

The centre includes a basic school with nine classrooms, an activity hall, a green space, an artesian well, shops, in addition to other facilities.

The construction of this center in this area came owing to the urgent need of the population for such services that it provides.

"In the next few months, three multi-service centres will be opened in Kismayo of the Jubaland State, Baidoa of the South West State, and Dusmareb of the Galmudug State", said the director QC office in Somalia, Abdel Nour Mirsal.

He pointed out that these centres consist of educational, health and social facilities, underlining the importance of these centres because they have several services available in one place, which leads to make a greater development impact on the beneficiary region.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity has implemented many relief and development projects in the country, including the Early Recovery Project carried out in Middle Shabelle, which benefited more than 92,000 people.

