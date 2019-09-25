Somalia, Turkey Move to Cement Diplomatic Ties

Somalia has been among top five recipients of Turkish aid since 2011 famine

Somalia President Mohamed Farmajo met with his counterpart from Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tuesday on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York as teh two seek to cement relationships.

In the recent past Turkey and a couple of Arab Nations have been seeking to have a greater influence in the horn of Africa countries.

In a statement from Villa Somalia , Mohamed said the meeting was aimed at strengthening the bond between the countries.

"We remain committed to strengthening our Somali-Turkish bond of brotherhood, which has always stood the test of time."

Erdogan made his first visit to Somalia in 2011, when the country was facing its worst famine in decades due to climate change. The Turkish leader drew world attention to the plight of Somalis by visiting famine victims in refugee camps and hospitals, bringing with him Turkish aid.

In 2017, Turkey announced that since 2011, it had sent nearly $1 billion worth of aid to Somalia, which has been battling a civil war, armed militant groups, famine and droughts.