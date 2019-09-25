South Africa: Cape Town Nurse Who Allegedly Forced Woman to Eat Dog Poo Wants to Go Back to Work

Photo: Supplied
Elizabeth Williams, who was arrested and charged after a video surfaced of her allegedly forcing a woman to eat dog faeces.
25 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

Elizabeth Williams, the woman accused of making a love rival eat dog poo, asked the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to amend her bail conditions to allow her to go back to work.

Looking less stressed, Williams appeared in court on Wednesday, having removed her dreadlocks and, instead of standing nervously in a tracksuit, as in the past, she wore an African print skirt with a black top.

Two of her four co-accused came late to the proceedings, explaining breathlessly to Magistrate Bukiwa Sambudla that: "There is a taxi strike."

Sambudla peered over her spectacles at them as they apologised and settled in.

Williams' lawyer Andrew Joyce asked that her 24-hour house arrest bail condition be amended, along with the condition that she not go near Tygerberg Hospital, so that she can earn a salary ahead of her trial.

"My client cannot derive an income at this stage," submitted Joyce.

Resignation

The court heard previously that Williams had tendered her resignation on August 5, with a 24-hour notice period citing "personal reasons".

Her resignation was rejected.

The court heard during their previous appearances that she supports her son, and contributes to the support of her disabled brother and her mother, as well as paying her own house expenses.

Prosecutor Laurentia Morkel said a telephonic check with the hospital's head of administration, Philip Wolfaard, had revealed that Williams had not been formally suspended and that her disciplinary hearing was still under way.

Joyce asked that the condition be amended for to her to at least travel to work, as her bosses had indicated that she could start as soon as this Sunday.

Williams stands accused - with Porcha Jonkers, Princess Gopie, Amber Booysen and Desmond Alexander - of being part of a series of events on July 26 in Eerste River which allegedly included Ivodene van Niekerk being forced to eat dog faeces.

She was allegedly lured to the theatre nurse's house on the pretext of doing somebody's nails, but was then forced to submit to a blood test for STDs in Williams' kitchen, forced to drink "abortion pills", and was threatened with having a dog bite her.

This was allegedly over a supposed affair with Williams's boyfriend Franco "Jubie" Booysen.

At the last court hearing, it emerged that Booysen had been arrested for an alleged parole violation.

Jonkers was also allegedly the subject of Williams' wrath at one stage.

The case was postponed to Thursday for Dambula to hand down judgment on the request for two of Williams' bail conditions to be relaxed.

Morkel said that, with regard to the investigation itself, detectives were still battling to analyse one of the videos taken.

The accused are out on bail.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.