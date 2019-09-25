Liberia: MCC Drafts Seven Polices

To promote systemic reform

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 drafted seven institutional polices to promote a systematic reform within the institution and also in the City of Monrovia.

The Validation Forum, according to a release, was held under the theme, "Smart City for a Smart Action."

The polices include procurement manual, financial management and internal control manual; internal audit manual, fleet management manual, amended human resource policy manual, corporate social responsibility policy; petroleum products, scratch cards and rice distribution policy manual.

The MCC has already drafted these policies, which are subject to approval by the City Council.

Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee, who made the disclosure on Tuesday at the Monrovia City Validation Forum, said the policies are to restore sanity at the MCC, promote institutional reform as well as transparency, accountability and the reinventing of good governance.

A cross-section of participants at the Monrovia City Corporation's validation forum

Mayor Koijee described the forum as a dialogue which led to the successful implementation of the drafted policies following its approval by the City Council.

According to Koijee, policy validation, which leads to policy implementation and then its evaluation, is key to the development of an institution, which the MCC, like any other institution of the government, is of no exception.

He said that a technical team of employees of the MCC comprising heads of departments, units and sections, "collectively drafted these policies in line with every employee of the entity with support from the Internal Audit Agency, Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC), Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, General Services Agency (GSA) and the Civil Service Agency (CSA).

Mayor Koijee said that the polices were drafted using the bottom to top approach in policy formulation.

When the City Council approves the draft policies, Mayor Koijee said it will lead to the formulation of a set of employment objectives, address the problems identified and exploit opportunities which may arise at the institution.

These policies will, accordingly, promote good employee behavior as well as a cordial working relationship among employees.

"The Government Agency Accounting Manual," Koijee said "when approved, will ensure the enforcement of the city laws and ordinances and also protect lives and properties within the city limit; ensure the legitimate undertaking of programs and levy taxes and other fees for sustainability of the municipal government; develop and implement plans, policies and strategies within the scope of the Act."

The Government Agency Accounting Manual will also ensure an enabling, safe and clean environment for the provision of greater opportunities for trade and investment within the city; responsible for the issuance of quarter permits, authorization and accreditation to qualify persons to occupy quarter-land in accordance with the policy and its implementation regulations.

This new manual is intended to ensure cleanliness in the city by involving all communities and international organizations , ensure the beautification of communities, streets, and public places and identify play areas for children as well as cleaning and beautifying beaches, lakes, lagoons in order to make them tourist friendly, to augment the capacity and empower the city police to enforce city ordinances, municipal laws regulations, to increase the revenue-base of the city, and the improvement of the methods of its collection and to collect 30 percent of all real property taxes as decreed in the erstwhile People's Redemption Council (PRC) decree #61, signed into law in 1982 by then President Samuel K. Doe.

The MCC's Policy Validation forum was facilitated by PPCC Chief Executive Officer Attorney J. Roseline Kowo, the Director General of the Internal Audit Agency Emmanuel B. Nyeswa, and GSA Director General Mary T. Broh.

Other facilitators were the Director General of the Civil Service Agency Laurine W. Johnson and the Comptroller General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority Cosby E. Pelham.

Atty. Kowo lauded the MCC being in full compliance of the PPCC guideline and policies.

Kowo said that documents obtained by her shortly after taking office puts the MCC in a good compliance check.