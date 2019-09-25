Liberia: Pres. Weah Addresses UNGA Today

25 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

... With focus on climate change, world affairs, PAPD

President George Weah will today address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern USA time, an Executive Mansion release has said.

This year's Assembly is being held under the theme, "Galvanizing Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion."

The President, according to the release, is among 20 other world leaders who are also scheduled to address that august body in New York.

President Weah's address, the release said, will focus on a range of issues on world affairs, including climate change, human rights, and the cardinal pillars of his government's poverty-eradication program, encapsulated in the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

The UN General Assembly officially began on September 17, 2019. All 193 Member States heads are attending. Its first high level general debate started on Tuesday, September 24, with all member countries in attendance, including Liberia.

Accordingly, World leaders have gathered in New York City for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The meeting comes amid simmering tension in the Middle East over recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, which the United States blames on Iran, allegations Tehran denies.

UNGA also comes just days after millions of young activists and their supporters marched in thousands of cities worldwide to demand greater action on climate change.

The general debate is taking place from September 24 to September 30, with dozens of world leaders scheduled to address the General Assembly.

