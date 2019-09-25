Liberia: Afell Saddened By Death of Liberian Children

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) says it is deeply saddened by the untimely death of 26 children and adults (instructors) at an Islamic School in Red Light Community, in Paynesville, as a result of a tragic fire incident.

"AFELL extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the parents, relatives and loved ones of the victims," the Association said in a release.

Meanwhile, AFELL has called on the government to do a thorough investigation so as to ascertain the cause(s) of the fire and avert a recurrence of such incident in the future.

"The loss of these young lives is a blow to the nation," AFELL added.

The 26 students were between the ages of 12 and 18 years of age.

On Wednesday, September 18, 2019 neighbors in the Bassa Town community failed in their attempts to extinguish the blazing fire, and the 26 students, including two teachers, were burned to death at the Madrissah Islamic School. The cause of the fire is yet to be established. But community members say the Liberia Electricity Corporation is to blame due to its use of "poor wiring in the area."

Madrissah Islamic school is located near a mosque that members of the Fula ethnic group had established as a boarding Day Care Quranic Teaching Center.