Liberia: Afell Saddened By Death of Liberian Children

25 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Alvin Worzi

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) says it is deeply saddened by the untimely death of 26 children and adults (instructors) at an Islamic School in Red Light Community, in Paynesville, as a result of a tragic fire incident.

"AFELL extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the parents, relatives and loved ones of the victims," the Association said in a release.

Meanwhile, AFELL has called on the government to do a thorough investigation so as to ascertain the cause(s) of the fire and avert a recurrence of such incident in the future.

"The loss of these young lives is a blow to the nation," AFELL added.

The 26 students were between the ages of 12 and 18 years of age.

On Wednesday, September 18, 2019 neighbors in the Bassa Town community failed in their attempts to extinguish the blazing fire, and the 26 students, including two teachers, were burned to death at the Madrissah Islamic School. The cause of the fire is yet to be established. But community members say the Liberia Electricity Corporation is to blame due to its use of "poor wiring in the area."

Madrissah Islamic school is located near a mosque that members of the Fula ethnic group had established as a boarding Day Care Quranic Teaching Center.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.