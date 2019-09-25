Liberia: Senator Tokpa - "Agriculture Answers Country's Economic Depreciation"

-Submits bill to establish Tumutu Agriculture and Technical College

Bong County Senator Henrique Tokpa has said that the only way the country can develop from the current quagmire of economic depreciation is through agriculture. Senator Tokpa served as president of the Cuttington University for 13 years.

And to develop that sector, Tokpa said, there must be a need for the establishment of an agriculture institution where Liberians can be trained not only in the area of food production, but as experts in agriculture technology.

Senator Tokpa in a press conference on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his Capitol Building office, said that Liberia must now graduate from the traditional method of subsistence farming and adopt mechanized farming.

Knowing the need for human resource development in lower Bong and surrounding counties, "I thought that it was necessary for us to establish one, so I am back," Senator Tokpa told Capitol Hill reporters.

The Senator's press conference came a day after he submitted a bill to the Senate through an Act Repealing the Act creating the Tumutu Vocational Training Institute and to establish, in lieu thereof, the Tumutu Agriculture and Technical College (TATC) and grant it a charter.

According to Senator Tokpa's Bill, the College will grant Associate of Arts (AA) degrees in agriculture, health, and natural sciences, education, engineering, business and information communication technology (ICT).

"The College, when granted charter status, will also promote and maintain centers of learning where people of all races, classes, faiths, gender and ethnic backgrounds can enjoy equal opportunity of a college education," the Senator said.

Senator Tokpa said that the need for trained agriculture professionals to ensure Liberia's self-sufficiency in agricultural production cannot be overemphasized.

The institution, according to Senator Tokpa, will provide training for those desirous of obtaining degrees in agriculture, post-harvest technology, and nutrition.

"Distinguished colleagues, with reference to the 2008 National Housing and Population Census, and coupled with the lack of degrees granting institution, especially in agriculture, it is absolutely necessary to elevate the Tumutu Vocational Training Institute to Tumutu Agriculture and Technical College to address the needs for education and training in agriculture and the huge population of lower Bong County and surrounding counties," Senator Tokpa's communication said.

According to Senator Tokpa, the Bill is expected to be brought back to plenary on Friday, September 27, 2019 from the Committee room.