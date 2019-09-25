Liberia Business and Investment Forum to Be Held in New York

A Liberia Business and Investment Forum (LBIF) is scheduled to take place on September 26, 2019 in New York City, U.S.A., a dispatch from the Mission has said.

The Forum will be held under the auspices of Liberia's Embassy in Washington, D.C., in collaboration with the Liberia Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the Consulate General of Liberia in New York, the Honorary Consulates of Liberia in the States of Minnesota and Georgia, and the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA).

According to a dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Washington, the maiden edition of the Liberia Business and Investment Forum will be hosted under the theme, "Prosperity through Trade and Development," with the purpose to encourage private sector investment in Liberia and also to increase trade and commerce between Liberia and the United States.

The Forum, which will include a plenary session and panel discussions, is in support of the Liberian government's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

According to the dispatch, key Liberian government officials will be in attendance to provide relevant information on important priority projects and sectors for investment in the country.

The speakers will include Gbehzohngar M. Findley, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Augustin Flomo, Deputy Minister for Economic Management, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning; Wilson K. Tarpeh, Minister of Commerce; Mobutu V. Nyepan, Minister of Public Works, and Morris Sackor, Executive Director, National Investment Commission (NIC).

Other invited guests include senior U.S. government officials from the departments of State, Agriculture, Health, Education, and Commerce as well as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The dispatch, signed by Gabriel I. H. Williams, Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs, said members of the business community in the United States are invited to participate in the first Liberia Business and Investment Forum.