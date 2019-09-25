Liberia/Sierra Leone: 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations - Liberia to Play Sierra Leone

Liberia Full WAFU squad comprising home-based players at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Liberia will now play Sierra Leone in the 2019 West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations instead of Morocco as was earlier reported.

The Lone Star were due to play Morocco on September 29, 2019 in Dakar, Senegal but Morocco reportedly pulled out, leading to a decision by the West African Football Union to recall Sierra Leone to participate in the tournament.

Morocco were earlier invited to participate in the tournament for the first time by the organizers of to replace Sierra Leone that were earlier ban from global football by world football governing body, FIFA.

The Sierra Leone Football Association said it received a communication from WAFU, recalling its "Home-based" team to participate in the tournament that will be held in Senegal from September 28- October 13.

A credible Moroccan sports journalist also tweeted, "Morocco have pulled out from the upcoming West African Nations Cup, following protests from local clubs. FRMF were planning on bringing the U23 national team, but it would've weakened several teams in the league. Another embarrassing event."

Liberia's WAFU team, a team comprising home-based players and led by coach Robert Lartey, and his technical staff, left for camp on Sunday, September 22, and are expected to depart for Senegal on Friday, September 27.

WAFU Nations Cup is an association football competition that is contested by representative teams in the sub region. Sixteen teams will compete in the tournament with the first eight winners progressing to the full Cup competition, while the losers drop into the Plate competition. It's a straight knockout format from there on.

Full WAFU squad

Goalkeepers: Alpha Jalloh (BYC), Emmanuel Deanneh (Nimba United) and Reuben King (Nimba Kwado)

Defenders: William Seigbeh and Mehnpaine Dolo (BYC-II); Karleo Anderson and Daniel Paye (Bea Mountain); Benjamin Doe (LISCR FC), Madison Gaye (Muscat FC), Henry Sakama (Watanga FC) and Josephus Mantor (Nimba Kwado).

Midfielders: Rufus Padmore (BYC-II), Theo Nimely (Watanga FC), Varney Sando (LPRC Oilers) and Wurie Barie (Mighty Blue Angels)

Strikers: Varney Dukuly (Nimba United), Terry Sackor (LPRC Oilers), Christian Doe (BYC-II), Kelvin Potis (BYC), Mark Yallah (Muscat FC) and Mark Karley (LISCR FC)