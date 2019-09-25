Liberia: Alphonso Armah Youth Football Tourney Set for December

Champions of the Alphonso Armah Youth Tournament Cece United Football Academy posed with the trophy shortly after winning the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The draw for the first qualifying round of the Second edition of the Alphonso Armah Youth Football Tournament has been held with 16 teams divided into four groups.

The random selection draw was held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in the presence of representative from the participating teams.

The first edition of the tournament was held in December of 2018 in honor of Liberia Football Association (LFA) late Secretary General Alphonso Armah, who died on November 11, 2015 and to identify U-15 talents.

Cece United Football Academy's Clifton Jones (Blue jersey) in possession against Cape Mount Young Star. (Photo credit: Anthony Kokoi/Daily Observer.)

In Group A, Cape Mount Young Stars, LFA 2019 Heroes Cup champions Junior Marshal Football Academy, Massa Football Academy, and last year's runners up CT United Football Academy will compete for the top two spots in the group.

Defending champions Cece United will face Roza Football Academy, Wilson Corner Football Academy and Bethlehem Football Academy in Group B as they defend their title.

Cece United won the inaugural edition of the tournament in December of 2018 after defeating CT United 1-0 in the Grand Final at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Elsewhere in Group C, Destiny Football Academy, Junior United Academy, Project Football Academy and Soccer Ambassador Football Academy will compete against each other to qualify to the next stage of the tournament.

Finally, in Group D, LEAD Monrovia Football Academy, will be hoping to win another trophy after emerging as winners of the Orange Youth Football Tournament when they go against Discoveries Football Academy, Logan Town Football Academy and Sam Johnson Football Academy.

The tournament, according to the organizers, is slated for December 18-22, 2019 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.