Liberia: Aggrieved Workers Protest Against Senate Pro-Tempore

Over 15 aggrieved workers of a Czech-owned company, MHM Eko-Liberia Incorporated on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, staged a peaceful protest against the President Senate Pro-Tempore, Albert T. Chie at the senator's Capitol Building office.

The workers converged at the Capitol Building early Tuesday from Margibi County, where the company is situated, and accused Senator Chie of protecting the Senate Secretary Nanbolor Singbeh, who they sued at the Debt Court, Temple of Justice demanding their alleged unpaid salaries for 15 months in the amount of US$82,560.

Singbeh is the president and chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, and holds 30 percent share, while two Czech Republic nationals, Pavel Miloschewsky and Martin Miloschewsky, hold 35 percent each as a share of the business.

Senator Chie's name surfaced into the matter over accusation that he obstructed a Sheriff of the Kakata Magisterial Court in Margibi County from arresting Singbeh, who has sought refuge in Chie's office at the Capitol Building.

Meanwhile, the protesters retired after Senator Chie, through one of his office staff, informed the aggrieved workers about the senator's willingness to discuss the matter with them.

"Go back home and the senator will meet with all of you on Friday, September 27 at which time he will hear from you," Chie's said through his representative, who assured the aggrieved workers.

The protesters held posts with the inscriptions: "Stop protecting your partner Nanbolor Singbeh; Let the law takes its course, etc."

Singbeh's arrest was based on accusation that he and several others senior management team of a Czech-owned company, MHM Eko-Liberia Incorporated, illegal sold heavy duty earth-moving equipment (caterpillars) and heavy duty trucks worth about US$650,000.

That case was brought by the Attorney-In-Fact of the Czech brothers Hans Armstrong, a British national against Singbeh.

The case is different from that of the workers against Singbeh that is pending before the Debt Court.

The aggrieved workers through their spokesperson, Francis Kerkulah, told journalists that few weeks ago, they staged similar protest against Singbeh, and later wrote a petition for the senator intervention into the matter.

"Senator Chie designated one his office staffs to receive our letter of complaint against Singbeh, but up to our gathering here the Honorable man has never called us," Kerkulah said.

Kerkulah claimed that with the action of Senator Chie to prevent Singbeh's arrest is a clear indication that the Senator was behind Singbeh's refusal to show-up at several of their scheduled cases at the Debt Court.

"This is why we assembled at the Capitol Building -- to beg Senator Chie to prevail on Singbeh to show-up for the case whenever it is scheduled," Kerkulah maintained.

Kerkulah also claimed that the investors transferred through both Ecobank and Afriland Bank the total amount of US$2,597,190.50 that include their salary, however, he alleged that Singbeh withdrew the money and yet to pay their 15 months salary.

"Look at the banks' documents, Singbeh withdrew US$2,495,190.50 from Ecobank and US$102,000 from Afriland Bank," Kerkulah displaced the banks records.

He added, "Why should Senator Chie back such a person, who has refused to pay us our just benefits."

Kerkulah said the protest was intended to expose Singbeh's behavior to Senator Chie.

"We just want Senator Chie to allow Singbeh to attend the court hearing to prove his case against us. This is what we want our honorable man to do for us then we will know that he is not backing Singbeh," Kerkulah insisted.