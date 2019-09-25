Namibia: Swimmers Excel At the Cube

NAMIBIAN swimmers produced some excellent performances at last weekend's National Short Course Championships, with a total of 48 new records being established.

The championships, which were sponsored by IJG and the Debmarine Namdeb Foundation, took place at the Cube in Swakopmund and saw a fine turnout of 175 swimmers from seven clubs competing.

Ronan Wantenaar of Marlins Swimming Club won the Senior Victor Ludorum award with 4 021 Fina points, followed by team mate Jose Canjulo (3 507) and Phillip Seidler of Dolphins (3 436).

Heleni Stergiadis of Dolphins won the Senior Victrix Ludorum award with 3 755 points, followed by team mates Viktoria Ellmies (3 383) and Joanne Liebenberg (3 289).

Mikah Burger of Dolphins won the Junior Victor Ludorum award with 310 points, followed by Jose Canjulo of Marlins (252) and Nathan Bock of Oranjemund (233), while Rose Matyayi of Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club won the Junior Victrix Ludorum award with 291 points, followed by Ariana Naukosho of Dolphins (144) and Trisha Mutumbulua of Dolphins (142).

Dolphins easily won the team competition with 3 569,5 points, followed by Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club (1 049) and Marlins Swimming Club (516).

Dolphins also dominated the medal count with a total of 290 medals (97 gold, 97 silver and 96 bronze), while Marlins won 46 medals (33 gold, 8 silver, 5 bronze) and Aqua 65 medals (20 gold, 19 silver and 26 bronze).

Phillip Seidler was the top performer in terms of Fina points. He obtained 743 Fina points for winning the 1 500m freestyle in 15:35,99; 726 points for winning the 800m freestyle in 8:13,36, and 709 points for winning the 400m freestyle in 3:57,94.

Some of the record breakers who excelled include the following:

Rose Matyayi broke nine records in the girls eight and under category.

Ryan Steyn of Dolphins broke five records in the boys eight and under category.

Nathan Bock of Oranjemund broke five records in the boys 9-10 year category.

In the boys 13-14 category, Jose Canjulo of Marlins broke seven records, while Mikah Burger of Dolphins broke six records.

Ronan Wantenaar of Marlins broke three 17-18 year records as well as three open records, while Corne le Roux of Dolphins broke two 17-18 year records.

Heleni Stergiadis of Dolphins broke two records in the women's 15-16 as well as the Open category.

In the men's Open category Phillip Seidler of Dolphins broke two records and in the men's 25-44 year category, Dentie Louw of Swakopmund broke four records.