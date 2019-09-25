Namibia: Cabinet to Rule On Cheap Houses Saga

WORKS minister John Mutorwa said he will soon approach Cabinet to decide whether the government should continue selling million-dollar houses for next to nothing.

He added that the decision to push for a full investigation into the sale of houses will have to be made by Cabinet.

Mutorwa's comments come two weeks after The Namibian reported on what appears to be a scheme meant to use taxpayers' money to build million-dollar houses, and then sell them to officials for a song.

That report focused on five houses, mainly in leafy areas like Suiderhof, Academia and Pionierspark, which were constructed for more than a million dollars each, and are now being sold at an average price of N$250 000.

One government official bought an N$1,8 million house in Windhoek from the state for N$336 000.

"As you know, the issue dates back many years. After having gathered all the facts, objectively and truthfully, such facts may then be presented to the highest policymaking/decision-making authority such as Cabinet, for consideration and/or further directives," Mutorwa told The Namibian last week.

Mutorwa denied that he is passing the buck to Cabinet.

"All major decisions are taken by Cabinet. Even the decision to investigate further or appoint an auditor general for a forensic investigation should be taken by Cabinet," he stated.

A forensic investigation into this saga could unpack how the government's funds are swindled through buying new multi-million-dollar houses.

Some of the shortlisted civil servants said they know of other people who bought houses cheaply in Windhoek, and sold them for millions.

The minister questioned the works ministry's executive director Willem Goeiemann in July this year to explain why houses are being sold for peanuts.

"Why was the said house sold on 29 March 2019 for N$336 000? Who signed the power of attorney? May I have copies of the said documents?" Mutorwa demanded.

Goeiemann appears to undermine him.

Goeiemann is supposed to assist Mutorwa in drafting a submission to Cabinet that will curb the abuse of taxpayers' money through the sale of houses.

Even though these transactions were started when Cabinet secretary George Simataa was works permanent secretary around December 2010, Goeiemann endorsed the practice a few months after coming into office.

Documents show that the tenders were issued when the works ministry was under then minister Alpheus !Naruseb in July 2015. His permanent secretary at the time was Goeiemann.

The Namibian reported last week that the government agreed to construct five houses, costing N$1,5 million or more each.

Five people were shortlisted to buy these houses for an average N$250 000. One of them bought the house in March.

The government is not only selling expensive houses for a song, but it has been renting out its houses for next to nothing, or for free to some public officials.

In fact, some don't get funds deducted from their personal accounts at all.

"The ministry has taken note of the fact that staff members are living in official accommodation, and no deductions are being made from their salaries," Goeiemann said in a letter in March this year.

Mutorwa told the National Assembly this week that the government needs at least N$135 million to renovate its properties.