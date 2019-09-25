Ghana: Okraku Vows to Restore FA's Image ... When Voted Into Office

25 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Aspiring Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku has vowed to restore the image of Ghana football on the bedrock of transparency and accountability.

Speaking at the launch of his manifesto in Accra yesterday, he said, the new face of Ghana football should be focused on ensuring transparency to recapture the lost interest and support from corporate Ghana.

In his manifesto dubbed, "Igniting Passion, Creating Wealth for All", transparency, accountability and annual audit would be prioritised in the quest to create a brighter future for the sport.

Described as the 'Game Changer', Mr Okraku promised to work hard to clear the corruption tag associated with the GFA.

Kurt's manifesto also featured a blueprint which will highlight on gender and equity, good corporate governance as well as professionalism, innovation and investment.

"It is my vision to plug fully into the FIFA vision of increasing the number of quality female football players through the development and execution of various strategies, initiatives and promotions to bring women's football to the mainstream."

This, he said, would be pursued in partnership with state and private institutions as well as schools and colleges.

Premier League Clubs, he said, will be developed to become top notch administratively, technically and medically to compete well with other teams on the continent.

His administration will also see to the upgrade of training pitches of the clubs, supply free computers and internet facilities, free training for coaches, administrators and other officials.

He disclosed that 50 footballs, 30 pairs of boots, four sets of training bibs, free registration of up to 30 players onto the National Health Insurance Scheme and free registration cards for players would be provided for Premier and Women's league clubs.

Under Mr Okraku's tenure, referees would be resourced and motivated to perform their duties professionally by initiating an award system where distinguished referees would be rewarded on weekly basis.

He said, a 'Catch Them Young' referee policy to identify, nurture and train youngsters interested in refereeing will be embarked upon.

Mrs Hillary Boaten who chaired the launch described Mr Okraku as the candidate to return Ghana football to its glory days and manage it as a business.

"Mr Okraku in my opinion has the qualification, the experience and ample insider knowledge of what it takes to manage football at the association level and can bring back the dissipated passion that the game of football needs in Ghana at the moment," she stated.

The manifesto launch was attended by several dignitaries in the football fraternity including his fellow contestants, George Afriyie, Fred Pappoe and Osei Palmer.

