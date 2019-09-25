Ghana: Ga Presbytery Young Adults Fellowship Executives Inducted Into Office

THE Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has inducted into office six new executives of the Young Adults Fellowship (YAF) to steer affairs of the fellowship for the next three years.

Held at the Zimmermann Presbyterian Church at Nungua, Accra, on Sunday, the new executive has Peter Akai Anum as its President and Nancy Kwafo Attipoe as the Vice President.

The rest are, Claudia Harriet Adjietteh, Secretary; Patience Odofokai, Assistant Secretary; Charles Adjei Nee Okpey, Treasurer; and George Kwebu Abeiku Annaa, the Organising Secretary.

Also at the ceremony, district executives of the fellowship were also introduced to members of the church and the fellowship.

Inducting the new executives into office, the Nungua District Pastor, Reverend Jonathan Ayittey Mensah charged them to be good ambassadors of Christ and the church wherever they found themselves and rely on the wisdom of God to lead their members.

He said it was required of a leader to remain faithful in all they did adding that, "You have now become role models to the youth and your peers which requires that you become mindful of your speech and actions."

Rev Mensah reminded YAF executives and their members of the fellowship's role in the church which was to serve God with their gift, talent, professions and their resources for the growth of the church.

He encouraged the new leadership to lead the fellowship with dedication and commitment to harness the potential of all members.

Mr Anum, in his acceptance speech said his administration would focus on the spiritual and developmental growth of the church which was aimed at ensuring an effective discipleship and active church involvement

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the executives planned of building a minimum of 30 pavilions (places of worship) for deprived communities and develop a workable guild of professional and social impact initiatives for the fellowship.

Mr Anum also mentioned that the capacity of members with regard to personal development, entrepreneurship and leadership empowerment would be enhanced for the good of the entire church.

According to Mr Anum, the executives would improve on its fund mobilisation through donor programmes and business ventures at the presbytery and district levels as well as modify the communication and branding aspect of YAF.

In a sermon, Catechist Christiana Bortey urged the new executives to be humble and not lord their leadership on the members and advised them to remain loyal to their calling, work in unity to achieve their mandate.