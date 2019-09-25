Ghana: 'Lack of Accountability Cause of Corruption'

Yameriga — The failure of citizens to consistently demand accountability from their leaders and duty bearers is a major cause of corruption and underdevelopment of Ghana, the district director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in charge of Talensi District in the Upper East Region, Ms Dorcas Atia, has observed.

She made the observation on Monday during a community durbar on public accountability and environmental governance for the chiefs and people of the Yameriga community here.

It was organised by the NCCE as part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP), with funding from the European Union (EU).

Ms Atia stressed that the failure of citizens to consistently check the activities of their leaders has over the years fuelled corruption and led to continuous underdevelopment.

She said corruption was eroding the economy and making the country to lose huge sums of money and resources, and asked citizens to demand accountability from their leaders.

According to Ms Atia there was the need for serious steps to mitigate corruption, and asked the people to report cases of corruption to the appropriate authorities for action to be taken.

The district director of NCCE expressed worry that corruption was rife in every sector of the economy, including education, employment, and even in the implementation of government flagship programmes, which is adversely affecting the wellbeing of citizens and national development.

The Regional Principal Investigator at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mr Edmond Alagpulinsa, stated that corruption was gradually creating a hopeless society.

He said it was the right and responsibility of all citizens to help fight corruption by willingly reporting, naming and shaming people who indulged in acts of bribery and corruption.

The principal investigator disclosed that laws and Acts like the Whistle Blowers Act of 2006, Act 720, were enacted to protect people who fought acts of corruption from victimisation and therefore, encouraged the residents to boldly report acts of corruption to the mandated institutions.

Mr Alagpulinsa urged Ghanaians to report cases of corruption to CHRAJ, Office of the Special Prosecutor, Attorney-General and the Ghana Police Service for investigation and prosecution.