Ghana: 1 Die, 6 Injured in Accident in Kumasi

Kumasi — One person is reported killed and six others in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), after a vehicle ran over traders at Roman Hill in Kumasi, on Monday.

The incident happened when the driver of a mini Urvan bus with registration number AS 6403-Y, lost control of his steering wheel. The deceased is yet to be identified.

Driver of the vehicle, who also sustained injuries, has been discharged from the hospital and is now in police custody.

The Station Officer at the Manhyia Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Chief Inspector Bernard Ngoah, who confirmed the incident,

said the victims, mostly traders, were selling along portions of the streets when the incident happened.

"We had a distress call from the police information room that there was an accident at Roman Hill. I rushed there together with other investigators. When we got there, it was true the incident happened. We initially realised that six persons sustained injuries, but the other victim who was trapped under the vehicle was later rescued and taken to the hospital," he explained.

Chief Insp Ngoah said the vehicle would be taken to the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) for technical examination to ascertain claims made by the driver about the cause of the accident.