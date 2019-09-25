Ghana: GAF Holds Wreath Laying Ceremony for Fallen Heroes

The Ghana Armed Forces yesterday held a wreath laying ceremony to remember the fallen heroes of GAF at Burma Camp, Accra.

The ceremony was part of activities earmarked for the celebration of Army Week which started from September 13 to 29.

At the solemn ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Derek Oduro (rtd) laid a wreath on behalf of the government while Lt General Obed Akwa also laid a wreath on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General William Ayamdo, Sergeant Major of the Army, Master Warrant Officer Daniel Addo and Mrs Faustina Oheneba all laid wreaths on behalf of the Army, men and women of the Army and their spouses respectively.

A two minutes silence was observed for all fallen soldiers whose names were written on the bronze plate on the cenotaph in Burma Camp.

Giving his address, Major General Oduro (rtd) said as of May this year, the army lost 140 men and women in United Nations (UN) Missions around the world.

He said the selfless sacrifices of these soldiers should never be forgotten, adding that the serving men and women of the Army would continue to give their lives to protect the country's territorial integrity.

"This ceremony does not only portray the deserved appreciation and honour for our heroes and heroines but also serve as a promise to our gallant men and women that their commitment to serve is forever cherished and deeply appreciated," the Deputy Minister said

He stated that the fallen soldiers have attained immortality because they had lived lives worthy of remembering adding that their great works, courage and show of love continue to live forever.

Major General Oduro (rtd) urged the Ghana Armed Forces to seize the opportunity to reaffirm their allegiance to the service of Ghana saying that their dedication and zeal to make Ghana great would be evident in their commitment towards ensuring peace.

The Chief of Staff of General headquarters, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah said the wreath laying ceremony reinforced the thoughts of the composers of the national anthem.

He said wreath laying ceremonies remind the GAF of their past and the sacrifices made by their forebears while inspiring them to tread the ideal path that sustains peace and development.