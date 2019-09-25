Ghana: FA Vetting Committee to Begin Work Tomorrow

The vetting process preceding the election of a new Ghana Football Association (GFA) president is expected to kick start tomorrow at a venue yet to be decided.

This follows the inauguration of the five-member vetting committee tasked to carry out the exercise.

It will be chaired by an experienced lawyer and former management member of Accra Great Olympics, Mr Frank Davies.

Other members of the committee who were sworn into office on Thursday, September 19 are corporate governance consultant and legal practitioner, Mrs Marian Barnor, Mr Emmanuel Darkwah, a lawyer, Mr Reginald Laryea, Marketing and Business Executive and Mr Richard Akpokavie, a sports administrator and legal practitioner.

It has barely a week (September 26 to October 1) to vet candidates vying for positions on the new FA board to take over the administration of the game from the Normalisation Committee (NC).

As of press time yesterday, concerns as to the venue for the process as well as the sequence of appearance were yet to be addressed.

FA sources, however, confirmed to the Times Sports that the FA and the committee would soon communicate the time and venue for the process to respective candidates.

It also stated that the order of appearance for candidates will be determined by the committee, adding that, the FA will not meddle in how the committee conducts it activities.

"We have a roadmap we are working with and by that roadmap; the committee will start its work tomorrow (Thursday). They will determine which candidates to invite at what time. They have been given a task and they will decide how they go about it." The FA source said.