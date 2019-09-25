Ghana: 9th Annual Pre-Harvest Conference and Exhibition Opens in Tamale Today

About 3000 participants are attending the ninth annual Pre-Harvest Conference and Exhibition which opens today at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, in the Northern Regional capital city of Tamale.

The event is expected to bring together farmers, value chain actors, and agribusiness owners to share ideas and discuss objectives and measures to be put in place to ensure that a more structured and sustained market access and linkages is ultimately achieved in the sector.

On the theme, Market Accessibility:The Structured and Sustainable Pathway, the annual agricultural gathering has Dr Gyiele Nurah, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, as the keynote speaker.

The event which has become one of the leading and highly impactful interventional events on the Ghanaian agribusiness calendar will run from today to Friday 27.

"Everything is now in place for another fulfilling staging of Ghana's leading forefront agricultural event," Ms. Alberta Akosa, Executive Director, Agrihouse Foundation, was quoted as saying in a statement issued yesterday.

She said this year's was going to bring more relevant aspects that would further improve output from the northern region as well as the rest of Ghana's agricultural sector.

"This year, training and workshop sessions would explore thematic areas like market linkages, commodity pricing, financing, seed quality systems, favourable agricultural policies, best practices in agricultural production, nutrition and climate-smart, " she said.

In organising this event, Agrihouse Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Northern Development Authority and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, together with other private and international organisations, seeks to assist farmers and agribusinesses to expand their businesses before and after harvesting, and to create enabling environment for new partnerships to promote the growth of Ghana's agricultural sector.

The northern Ghana is particularly targeted for this event because of the dire and urgent need to begin to explore the rich agricultural potential of the region for the effective improvement of the food basket from the region and alleviating poverty whilst at it.