Ghana: Homechow Expands to Ashanti Region

HOMECHOW, the number one food delivery app in Ghana is to expand its services to the Ashanti Region.

The new market joins the Greater Accra Region announced earlier in the second quarter of 2019, totalling the expansion of delivery capabilities to more than 100 new restaurants in the Ashanti Region and a total of more than 500 restaurants on the Homechow App.

Speaking in an interview Gabriel Ankamafio, CEO of Homechow said starting November 5, 2019, customers within the newly added region could order from their favourite restaurants and have their meals delivered to their doorstep in minutes.

"With each new delivery network market launch, we are providing our customers with even more choices to get the food they love, when they want it," he said.

He said "Through this expansion, we are helping restaurants in the Ashanti Region add a delivery option to connect with even more hungry diners, at a small fee. We look forward to continuing to expand nationwide and adding even more regions in 2020 and beyond."

Homechow, Mr Ankamafio said had experienced unprecedented growth over the last year and had added some of the most sought-after restaurants, delivering from over 400 restaurants in the Greater Accra Region.

The Homechow App connects diners with a variety of restaurants available near them.

They can order food and get it delivered at their doorsteps. Users can browse the various restaurants available on the Homechow App. They can then place an order and wait for their orders to the delivered on their doorsteps. The app allows them to pay online or in cash.

Launched in August 2018, Homechow is an on-demand food delivery service. It currently operates as a mobile application.