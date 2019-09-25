South Africa: Woman's Body Found in Bush Near Amanzimtoti

Yet another woman has been found murdered - this time in a bush in Umbogintwini, near Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.

The body was found at a time when South Africans expressed outrage at the high rate of gender-based violence in the country.

The woman, in her 40s, was found dead on Monday afternoon.

A motorist who drove past the scene told News24 that it was suspected that the woman had been murdered in another location before her body was dumped in the area where she was found.

"She was wrapped in a blanket. Police were still at the scene when I arrived there. They had cordoned off the area," said the motorist, who asked not to be named.

Another motorist said it appeared that the woman's throat had been cut open.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident.

"Today (Monday) at 15:00, a partially decomposed body of an unknown woman in her late 40s, wrapped with a blanket, has been found in the bushes."

A case of murder will be opened at the Amanzimtoti police station for investigation, Mbele said.

South Africans and civil society organisations have voiced their concerns about violence against women and children.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for harsher sentences for the perpetrators of gender-based violence.

Source: News24