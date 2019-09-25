Liberia Celebrates Contraceptives Week

Liberia has joined the world over in the commemoration of what is known as the "World Contraceptives Day".The Day is celebrated to create awareness for the proper planning of family and usage of contraceptives.

One of those partners in the vanguard of ensuring that Liberians get proper information on how families are planned is an international non-governmental organization known as DKT.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with this paper, this week, the General Manager of DKT, Antonio Turcott said that his group is in Liberia to help with the proper planning of family lives of citizens of the country.

Mr. Turcott said; "We want Liberians to get the right choice when it comes to their sexual life in the way they really want".

He said that as means of ensuring that his institution's dream becomes a reality, he has sought partnership with the Liberian government through the Ministry of Health and the Family Planning Association.

According to him, during the weeklong of activities with the Health Ministry and other partners, DKT will have booth placed at strategist places where they will have the opportunity to educate Liberians and other nationals about usage of contraceptives while commodities are expected to be provided as well to UNFPA and the Ministry of health.

When asked as to which area his institution has decided to concentrate efforts, the DKT general Manager was quick to say; "the youth because they constitute 60% of the Liberian population".

According to him, in an effort to reach their targeted population, they, as an institution, are currently into five of Liberia's most populated counties; Montserrado, Nimba, Bong, Lofa, and Grand Bassa and is also expected to shortly start another operation in Maryland County as well in 2019.

Mr. Antonio indicated that they are also enforcing efforts with the private service providers in Liberia in making sure that they get the right trainings when it comes to the usage and implanting of those contraceptives.

According to him, his group is making sure to train some 170 service providers the right education.

They are expected to be trained in long term method and post abortion when it comes to managing contraceptives issues.

"We are in Liberia to stay based on the needs of Liberians," Manager Antonio added.

Some of the contraceptives are Kiss condom, favor condom, delay condom, classic condom, and Fiesta condom among others.

He said for the women, they have injectable, labor plant, among others.

The week of contraceptives started from September 23 and runs to Friday of this week.

During the week long program, DKT held activities with authorities at the Ministry of Health, traditional midwifes and those from the Family Planning Association of Liberia.