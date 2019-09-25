Liberia: Ja'neh Indictment Gets Underway

Impeached Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh is expected to be indicted by the government of Liberia over quest to seek justice against the George Weah administration for for his (Ja'neh) illegal impeachment from the full bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

This is as a result of Ja'neh official law suit filed with the ECOWAS Court, complaining government's action as well for that court to overturn Government's decision.

Disclosing Government's plan recently, Seyma Syrenius Cephus, Solicitor General of Liberia said, the Government will indict the former Associate Justice should he continue to harass the Government with his numerous challenges.

Cllr. Cephus claimed that when a person is indicted for a crime, such individual cannot be tried or in other words seeks redress by any other means.

"He goes to ECOWAS Court but, I'm the Solicitor General, let he remember after impeachment, there is always the other face of it. Indictment may arrive if he tries to toll the Republic of Liberia."

Cllr. Cephus noted that as Solicitor General, he is contemplating on reviewing the case file that led to the impeachment of former Justice Ja'neh.

"The evidence is clear, the impeachment proceedings as well as the judgment of the impeachment process constitute a vail evidence against him."

He further mentioned that judging from the impeachment process and verdict rendered by the Chief Justice of Liberia into the matter are enough evidence to indict Justice Ja'neh.

"We are not saying he is wrong to go to the ECOWAS Court, but every day challenging, challenging is a problem."

Cllr. Cephus noted that Ja'neh had abuse his right as citizen of the country by infringing on the rights of other Liberians while serving in the position as Associate Justice of the High Court of Liberia.