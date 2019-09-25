Liberia: Government Begs Health Workers

The Liberian government has responded to some of the demands of health workers in the country after a nationwide protest action by some health which disallowed many Liberians from getting treated. Monday was considered by many as a very sad day when they saw pregnant women and baby mothers aiding the health workers in their go-slow action to call their government attention.

But speaking at a delayed press conference held at the Ministry of Information last night, Liberia's Minister for Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah said that they (government) have started liquidation of salaries of health workers across Liberia.

The Liberian Finance Minister pleaded the nurses and doctors to return to work adding that their government is doing everything possible at address the issue of salaries payment which is said to be one of this government's major nightmares.

Although, the Finance boss confirmed that the government of Liberia received signers of yesterday's protest action, but was quick to justified that they were meeting with authorities of the health workers and health committees at the Liberian legislature to ensure that the issue did not go far as it went yesterday.

Minister Tweah said that as means of finding a lasting solution to the salary nightmare, they have decided to separate the salary account from the general consolidated account of Liberia.

He said 60% of all revenues that will reach the consolidated account of Liberia will be placed aside to make sure that people do that on the stick for salaries.

"We are appealing to all of our health workers to go back to work because their government is doing everything possible" Finance boss, Samuel Tweah said.

Reading a prepared text from the government of Liberia, Deputy Minister for Press & Public Affairs at the Ministry Information said payment for July and August 2019 have been processed and checks transferred to various commercial banks for direct deposit into health workers accounts.

"All salaries for civil servants are being processed for the month of August" he said in the statement.

According to him, adjustment and correction in the personnel listing of the Ministry of Health has been concluded to reflect the proper positions and pay grades of health workers under the on-going harmonization process of the Liberian government.

"The government wishes to advice and encourage all health workers to return to work as it remains engaged with the leadership of the Health Worker Association".

The press conference was earlier awaited by a number of Liberian journalists who were overzealous to ask the health and Finance authorities about some pressing issues, but it was not the case.

Right after the authorities addressed the press; they refused to take questions and answers, something which made many Liberian journalists and other foreign correspondent to think that the press conference was stage-managed.

As it stands, only the issue of salary was spoken about by the authorities leaving aside the issues that have to do with medical supplies to those government hospitals.

As of late Tuesday, many public hospitals were still without any health worker. They were expected to meet with government officials on late Tuesday, according to the Secretary General of the union, George Poe Williams.