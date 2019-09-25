Namibia: Swapo in Discord Over Omaheke Demo

A FACTION of the ruling Swapo Party in Omaheke is reportedly blocking party members from demonstrating against alleged maladministration, corruption and other irregularities at the regional council.

The demonstration, which is planned for today, is calling for the suspension of chief regional officer (CRO) Maria Vaendwanawa, who has been accused of mismanaging the regional council.

Vaendwanawa has also been widely accused by some councillors of corruption and other irregularities related to the overpayment of certain companies contracted by the regional council.

The planned demonstration is also in support of a motion moved by Nudo councillor, Erwin Katjizeu, to suspend Vaendwanawa last month.

Katjizeu, in his motion, alleged that several companies benefited from questionable deals during Vaendwanawa's time at the helm of the regional council.

At the centre of the alleged questionable deals is a consultancy contract worth N$4 million a year entered into with a company called Integrated Global Business Solution (IGBS).

The regional council contracted this company to provide consultancy services, despite having a fully fledged finance department.

The allegations against Vaendwanawa are also linked to the findings by auditor general Junias Kandjeke in his 2017 report on the accounts of the regional council.

Other issues which warrant Vaendwanawa's suspension, Katjizeu said, involve the money paid by the regional council for services which were never delivered.

According to Katjizeu, the regional council paid an unknown company to supply a container that was to be used for office space at Buitepos.

This container was never delivered, but payment was made about two years ago, he added.

Another company called Tulu Enterprises was contracted to build 320 toilets.

That company was paid the full amount of the contract, despite having only built 244 toilets.

Katjizeu, therefore, motivated that Vaendwanawa be suspended to allow for an independent investigation into the allegations of a lack of proper management and improper payments made by the CRO as an accounting officer.

Katjizeu's motion is set to be discussed at the monthly council meeting set for tomorrow (Thursday).

However, The Namibian understands that some Swapo councillors are against this motion, saying the allegations against Vaendwanawa were tribal and politically motivated.

On Friday, the party's regional leadership also held a meeting to discourage the councillors from supporting the motion to suspend Vaendwanawa.

The Namibian understands that three Swapo councillors and the chief regional officer [Vaendwanawa] were summoned to that meeting to explain the alleged irregularities, and how to deal with the motion at tomorrow's meeting.

Swapo's regional coordinator Ruth Kaukuata-Mbura confirmed the meeting on Sunday. She, however, refused to comment on the outcome, saying she will only comment on the matter "when the time is right".

Although Kaukuata-Mbura did not reveal the resolutions from Friday's meeting, The Namibian was informed that the regional executive also instructed all district coordinators to discourage members from taking part in the peaceful demonstration because "it is a Nudo demonstration".

Other resolutions taken at that meeting, according to sources, was a proposal to suspend two party members - Veronica Mokaleng and Frans Murangi - from the structures for allegedly instigating people to grab land and demonstrate against the council.

The regional leadership also wants to recall Swapo's Epukiro councillor, Cornelius Kanguatjivi, from the regional council.

To this, a legal opinion will be sought from the party's legal affairs secretary, Albert Kawana. Kanguatjivi has been vocal against corruption at the regional council.

He told The Namibian earlier this month that he would support the move to suspend the CRO if there was sufficient evidence to support the allegations made.

"I took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution. There is no way I can stand and defend corruption. The issue of money missing at the regional council is a real story. There are a lot of things that were paid for, but not delivered. Nobody must condone corruption," Kanguatjivi stated.

The Namibian, however, understands that some Swapo members from the Epukiro district have conspired to stage a counter-demonstration to discredit the planned march on the same day.

Sources told The Namibian that they will oppose the demonstration because it was politically motivated by individuals who want to push their agenda.

The person said they were not necessarily condoning the reported maladministration at the regional council, but believe that the issue could easily be resolved within the party structures.

"If it's maladministration, it involves all the councillors because those resolutions were taken by the council," the source said.

Swapo's Epukiro district treasurer, Lucky Tjozongoro, said he was against the approach taken by the organisers of the march to air their grievances with the regional council.

He said some allegations made against Vaendwanawa were already with investigating officers, and there was therefore no need for community members to demonstrate.