Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Security Detail Leaves Hotel Staff Puzzled

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz today left staff and visitors who were arriving at the Hyatt Regency, Kilimanjaro Hotel in Dar es Salaam in surprise after he arrived at the hotel under heavy security.

The 'Inaama' singer arrived at the hotel with 11 well built guards who walked in a V-formation dressed all black from head to toe.

The number of guards and their conduct at the five-star hotel left many patrons wondering who he was especially those who don't know his celebrity status.

"Who is this man?" one guest was heard asking one of the hotel guards.

Guests were further surprised at how the guards surrounded his black SUV as he was about to leave the hotel premises after he was through with business.

Apparently the singer who was part of the performers at this year's JamaFest taking place in Dar es Salaam was at the Hotel to sign an endorsement deal with Chinese company Nice One.

The deal is one amongst many other deals endorsement deals that the singer has signed in recent years with several local and international companies including Pepsi.