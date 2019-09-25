Kenya: Tuwei Loses IAAF Vice Presidential Bid

25 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Capital Sport

London, United Kingdom — Athletics Kenya (AK) boss Lt. Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei lost his bid to become IAAF vice president as incumbent president Sebastian Lord Coe was re-elected unopposed for a second term at congress in Doha, Qatar.

Tuwei was aiming past his predecessor, the late Isaiah Kiplagat who in 2015 unsuccessfully vied for one of the vice-presidential positions.

Lord Coe will continue as president of the International Association of Athletics Federations after being appointed unopposed for a second term.

Britain's double Olympic 1500m champion was first appointed in 2015 and will be in charge for another four years.

The appointment was announced before the start of the World Athletics Championships, which begin in Qatar capital Doha, on 27 September.

Colombia's Ximena Restrepo is the first woman to be voted IAAF vice-president.

Restrepo, 50, won her country's first Olympic athletics medal when she finished third in the 400m at the Barcelona Games in 1992.

She will be joined as one of 62-year-old Lord Coe's deputies by Ukraine's former world and Olympic pole vault champion Sergey Bubka, Geoffrey Gardner of Norfolk Island and Saudi Arabia's Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud.

During his first term, Lord Coe has had to oversee the fall-out of the Russian doping scandal and the controversy surrounding South Africa runner Caster Semanya, who has been ordered to take medication to control her testosterone levels in order to compete.

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved.

