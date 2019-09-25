South Africa: Markram, Proteas Brace for Massive Indian Test

Cape Town — Proteas opener Aiden Markram remembers watching in 2015 as South Africa were hammered 3-0 in a gruelling four-Test series in India.

On wickets that were near-unplayable at time for South Africa's batsmen against the superb Indian spinners, it remains one of the most one-sided Test series that the Proteas have been on the wrong side of in recent memory.

Now, four years later, the Proteas are looking to make things right under the new leadership of interim team director Enoch Nkwe.

Markram has been in India for a while already and played for and captained South Africa 'A' in two unofficial Test matches against India 'A' and he belted 161 in his last innings in that second unofficial Test.

That big century will go a long way towards restoring the belief that Markram is a player with the brightest of futures in Proteas colours.

While it still hasn't quite clicked for him in white ball cricket, Markram has solidified his position at the top of the Test order since making his debut against Bangladesh back in October, 2017.

With 17 Tests to his name, Markram now averages 43.80 in the format - an incredibly healthy and promising return.

He will be tested next month, though.

"I remember watching that series a few years ago and it looked incredibly difficult," he said on Wednesday.

"I'm sure there is a bit of baggage that a few players on that tour have had to leave behind. That's completely fine ... it's never easy coming anywhere in the subcontinent.

"It's full of challenges, but if we can conquer those challenges then it will be really rewarding."

On his own form, Markram said he would look to prepare as much as he possibly could.

"I'm trying to take as much as I can from those knocks. The preparation going into this Test series will be massive, so each bit helps," he said.

The 24-year-old added that there was a feeling of renewal about the Proteas currently.

"There are lots of new faces and exciting times lying ahead with a change of staff and new players as well," he said.

"It's an exciting time. There is a lot of new and refreshed energy in the camp and the guys look to be in good spirits."

The Proteas play the first of their three Tests against India on October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions, vice-capt), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions)

Source: Sport24