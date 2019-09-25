Botswana: Amrouche Rings Changes

Gaborone — The senior national football team coach, Adel Amrouche, has announced a team of 23 players who will play against Liberia on Independence Day at the National Stadium.

He dropped most of players who lost against Malawi in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Amrouche said in an interview that players exhibiting fitness at club level should be accorded an opportunity to represent the country.

"I still maintain that I am not considering prominent names, but talented players who can represent the country," he added.

Amrouche said a win against Liberia would be a bonus because his mission was to build a strong team.

Playing against a team like Liberia, he said, was a welcome development.

"I am looking forward to the game given its historic attachment as Batswana will be celebrating their independence. The players should know the value and the importance of what the day means to the nation," he said.

Amrouche was upbeat about his decision and underscored his believe on disciplined and professional players who value national duty calls.

"We are going to ban one player from the national team due to alcohol abuse. He must go and introspect and work hard at club level, maybe he can be considered at a later stage. There are some older players whose play is not satisfying me and have observed that they view themselves as stars," he said.

For his part, former Zebras coach and now Liberia gaffer, Peter Butler, said in an interview that he was happy to play Botswana.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said his desire was to see Zebras supporters attending the game in large numbers.

"I will not be bringing my World Cup qualifying group stage team as they will only regroup on October 6," he said.

However, Butler said he would bring a team with few overseas players to appreciate and assess them in a competitive game.

Zebras squad:

Goalkeepers: Wagarre Dikago (Township Rollers), Joseph Gojamang (Security Systems), Lesenya Malapela (Orapa United)

Defenders: Lone Taele (Gilport Lions), Thabo Leinanyane, Thato Kebue and Fortunate Thulare (Jwaneng Galaxy), Tapiwa Gadiboale (Police XI), Onkarabile Ratanang (Township Rollers), Kaelo Kgaswane (Security Systems), Keabetswe Obonetse (BR Highlanders)

Midfielders: Gape Gagoangwe and Gofaone Mabaya (both Orapa United), Letlhogonolo Senwelo and Mpho Kgomo (both Police XI), Tshepang Molefe (Gilport Lions), Godiraone Modingwane (BDF XI), Tlhalefo Molebatsi and Motsholetsi Sikele (both Township Rollers), Thatayaone Ramatlapeng (Security Systems)

Strikers: Molaodi Tlhalefang (Miscellaneous),Tumisang Orebonye (Township Rollers), Keeagile Kobe (BDF XI).

Source : BOPA