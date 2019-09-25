Botswana: BFA Financials in Order

24 September 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) has recorded a surplus of P 6.7 million this year.

Speaking at the BFA extra ordinary general assembly at the weekend, vice president Pelotshweu Motlogelwa said their financials were in order, unlike last year, where they were operating on a deficit of P2.8 million.

Presenting two budgets for the year 2019/20 and 2020/21, Motlogelwa said for the 2019/20, they had budgeted P44 million, while for the financial year 2020/21, they had budgeted P46 million, while the projected expenditure for 2019/20 was at P23 million and P21 million for 2020/21.

He said they found it prudent to present the two budgets because every year at their annual general assembly, they had been retrospectively approving budget as the AGM comes in July, while the financial year starts in April.

As a result, he said betweem April and July they had been spening funds, which were not approved.

"Now to correct that, we are looking forward to presenting the two budgets before you as delegates," he said.

He said the total revenue for the 2019/20 Botswana Premier League accounted for about 28 per cent, grants 36 per cent, other income includes stadium rental, while sponsorships account for 30 per cent.

He said the Botswana National Sports Commission gave BFA P5.2 million.

Motlogelwa revealed that they had budgeted P3.2 million for women football.

He said the audit and compliance committee met on September 16 to consider the consolidated budgets for the financial years 2020/21.

He said they has prepared an activity-based budget with the assumption that, there would be no any major changes in the FIFA/CAF and COSAFA calendars.

Meanwhile, delegates approved both budgets.

Source: BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Sport
Soccer
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.