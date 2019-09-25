Botswana: BFA Financials in Order

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) has recorded a surplus of P 6.7 million this year.

Speaking at the BFA extra ordinary general assembly at the weekend, vice president Pelotshweu Motlogelwa said their financials were in order, unlike last year, where they were operating on a deficit of P2.8 million.

Presenting two budgets for the year 2019/20 and 2020/21, Motlogelwa said for the 2019/20, they had budgeted P44 million, while for the financial year 2020/21, they had budgeted P46 million, while the projected expenditure for 2019/20 was at P23 million and P21 million for 2020/21.

He said they found it prudent to present the two budgets because every year at their annual general assembly, they had been retrospectively approving budget as the AGM comes in July, while the financial year starts in April.

As a result, he said betweem April and July they had been spening funds, which were not approved.

"Now to correct that, we are looking forward to presenting the two budgets before you as delegates," he said.

He said the total revenue for the 2019/20 Botswana Premier League accounted for about 28 per cent, grants 36 per cent, other income includes stadium rental, while sponsorships account for 30 per cent.

He said the Botswana National Sports Commission gave BFA P5.2 million.

Motlogelwa revealed that they had budgeted P3.2 million for women football.

He said the audit and compliance committee met on September 16 to consider the consolidated budgets for the financial years 2020/21.

He said they has prepared an activity-based budget with the assumption that, there would be no any major changes in the FIFA/CAF and COSAFA calendars.

Meanwhile, delegates approved both budgets.

Source: BOPA