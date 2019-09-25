Mauritius: World Tourism Day 2019 - an Interactive Session for Young Mauritians for Career Prospect

press release

An interactive session, in the context of World Tourism Day 2019, will be organised by the Ministry of Tourism on Friday 27 September 2019, at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Tower in Ebène. The event will focus on the theme retained by the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Tourism and Jobs: A better future for All.

The aim is to provide a platform for young people interested in the tourism sector to seek career opportunities. The interactive session is being held in line with the speech of Pope Francis, during his recent visit to Mauritius, whereby he discussed the need to engage young people in the overall economic development of the country.

It will also be an opportunity for young graduates and professionals to interact with representatives of hotels, cruise managers, tour operators, airlines and travel agencies with a view to share experiences, best practices, as well as challenges of the tourism industry.

World Tourism Day is observed every year on 27 September with celebrations led by the UNWTO. The purpose is to foster awareness among the global community of tourism's social, cultural, political and economic value and the contribution the sector can make in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.

The overarching focus for this year is based on skills, education and jobs. The UNWTO expects that tourism will continue to grow at an average of 3% annually until 2030.