Malawi: FA Malawi Set to Unveil Another Cup Sponsor

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will this Thursday September 25 2019 unveil a new cup sponsor at a function to be held at Mpira Village in Blantyre to add the number of competitions it administers to four.

Matola: FAM is now set to unveil the new cup sponsor

The other tournaments are the Ecobank Charity Shield sponsored by Ecobank, Airtel top 8 sponsored by Airtel and FISD Challenge Cup sponsored by FISD Company limited.

FAM's Commercial and Marketing Director, Limbani Cliff Matola, confirmed that after lengthy and thorough negotiations, FAM is now set to unveil the new cup sponsor on the football space.

"It has been a lengthy and engaging process. Initially we had three potential sponsors after some presentations we have finally reached a winning deal with the best offer on the table.

"It is now a done deal. We are set and can't wait to inform Malawians and our fans of this great news," Matola said.

The Ecobank Charity Shield is an opener of the season and is competed for by the top four at the end of the TNM Super League while the Airtel Top 8 is for by the teams that finish in the first eight in the league.

The FISD Challenge Cup is for by all the 16 TNM Super League clubs as well as eight teams that finished top three at the end of their respective regional leagues' first round in the South and Centre and two from the North.

This year's FISD Challenge Cup champions will cart home a cool K20 million as prize money, up from K16 million which last year's winners, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers received.

Runners-up will receive K7 million with K2 million each going to the losing semifinalists. There is also a starter pack of K300,000 each for the eight participating regional league teams.

The first champions in 2016 were Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who then went home with K12 million while 2017 winners the title went to Kamuzu Barracks also at K12 million.

Wanderers won it back last year at K16 million when the sponsorship was increased to K60 million from K53 million in 2017. The total package in its inaugural season was K40 million.