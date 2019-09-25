Malawi Talks to Burundi, Rwanda Over Repatriation of Refugees

25 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government says it is in talks with Burundi and Rwanda administrations to convince their citizens living in this country as refugees to voluntarily return to their own countries.

Madula: The international laws do not allow us to force these people to go back to their countries

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Homeland Security Samuel Madula says there was now peace in Burundi and Rwanda therefore there was need for the Rwandans and Burundians still living in the country as refugees to go back to their countries.

"The international laws do not allow us to force these people to go back to their countries; they can only do so voluntarily. We have engaged their governments so that they can convince their people to leave the country since there are no more wars in their countries," said Madula.

Tanzania has managed to force the UNHCR repatriate over 200, 000 refugees as Burundian and Rwandan war refugees turn themselves as economic refugees, competing with locals on trade.

Madula said the only refugees accepted in Malawi now are from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

