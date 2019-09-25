Africa: Hilton Reaches 100 Hotel Milestone in Africa

Hilton announced at the African Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), the signing of Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston, a deal which marks the first for the brand in Africa and a milestone of 100 hotels trading or under development in Africa for Hilton in its centenary year.

A franchise agreement was signed with Afrirent Pty through its Indalo Hotels & Leisure subsidiary, a level one Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) third party operating company. Indalo would be the operator of the 158 guest room Hampton by Hilton hotel in Sandton, the financial capital of South Africa. The mid-market property would join Hilton's flagship upscale Hilton Sandton, offering additional choice for travellers to the district commonly known as 'Africa's richest Square Mile'. Construction is scheduled to begin at the site on Grayston Drive in early 2020 with first guests set to be welcomed by mid-2021.

Hampton by Hilton serves value-conscious and quality-driven travellers at more than 2,500 properties across the world. It offers high-quality accommodation and amenities, such as complimentary WiFi, free hot breakfast, and a thoughtful service defined as Hamptonality, with guest happiness being the number one priority.

Hilton has enjoyed a rapid period of expansion in the focused service segment through the Hilton Garden Inn brand which has operational hotels in six African markets and a further ten under development.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, Senior Vice President, Development, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton said: "With this being our 100th year, reaching the milestone of 100 hotels allows us to reflect on our rich legacy of pioneering tourism on the African continent but also to look to the future. We continue to step up the pace of our growth, especially in the mid-market segment which presents a tremendous opportunity as evidenced by the rapid expansion of Hilton Garden Inn on the continent since its debut in 2016."