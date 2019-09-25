South Africa: Man Charged With Murder and Assault GBH

25 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday, 24 September 2019 at 9:15, the victim Siyanda Mankanku (20) was walking with a woman at Shayamoya, Kokstad when they were attacked by a suspect. It is alleged that the suspect stabbed both Mankanku and his friend resulting in the victims sustaining serious injuries. The suspect proceeded to the woman's sister in the area where she was also stabbed. All three victims were rushed to hospital for treatment. One of them, Mankanku, succumbed to his injuries. A case of murder and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm was opened at Kokstad police station.

Through intensive investigation by Kokstad police the suspect (19) was immediately arrested. He was charged with murder and two counts of assault GBH. He is expected to appear in the Kokstad Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

