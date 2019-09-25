Gambia's Ebrima Colley in Line for Serie a Debut

25 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia sensation Ebrima Colley looks on the brink of making his debut for Serie A outfit Atalanta this season.

The 19-year-old has been on the lips of most scouts following his breathtaking show in the youth league in which he finished as best player and top goal-getter.

His club Atalanta moved swiftly to secure his services on a longer contract to put an end to speculations he could leave.

The move dampened whatever that is of interest in Roma and other top sides have who understandably have been making discreet enquiries about the player's availability for a transfer.

Gaffer Gasperini knows tying down Colley on an improved deal alone isn't enough guarantee and has resolved to getting him some minutes with his A-teamers in the Serie A considering they're also competing in the Uefa Champions League.

The possible inclusion of Ebrima could mean good news in the areas of fatigue for the team's key forwards but bad for those not guaranteed of starting spots which includes compatriot Musa Barrow.

Barrow was nearly shoved out of the window on loan but Gasperini ruled against the Gambian's last-gasp move to Anderlecht on the argument he has no replacements to fill in any void.

Ebrima, Gambia's standout player in the humbling loss to Angola, has already started doing time with the A-teamers of Atalanta at training before scoring a brace for the reserves in a tie with Juventus.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
External Relations
Sport
Soccer
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.