Gambia: Ex-Gambia U-17 Janneh Inks Belgian Deal After One-Year Without a Club

25 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Demba Janneh has put a halt to his club-lessness after getting signed by a new team in Belgium.

The former Steve Biko FC winger was without a deal for one year having left KSK Lierse Kempenzonen July last year.

Now 24, the wing-wizard, also not out of his comfort zone fielding in the left side of attack, departed Lierse after failing to land a renewed contract.

However, those torrid moments are now over on the heels of his move to Dessel Sport, another third tier club in Belgium.

He has already starred thrice for the team clocking one hundred and seventy-three minutes of football.

The erstwhile youth Scorpion made it from the start in his outfit's previous outing prior to getting hauled off in the 73rd minute for teammate Jutten.

