Sudan: Hamdok Lauds Rwanda's Development Progress

New York — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok has commended Rwanda's experience of achievement of social peace and settlement of conflicts by adopting methods of truth and reconciliation.

He praised level of development scored by state of Rwanda particularly in areas of education, health, public services and rise of national product and economic growth.

This came when the prime minister met with President of Rwanda, Paul Kegame on the sidelines of the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting discussed boosting cooperation between the two countries by a way that serves the common interests.

The Rwandan President, for his part, hailed the Sudanese revolution which , he said , was an inspirational for African people in uprising and moving forward , stressing readiness to transfer the Rwandan experiences in all fields to Sudan.

He noted to possibility of reaching the Sudanese airports by Rwanda Aviation company to link people of the two countries.