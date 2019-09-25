South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro On Memorandum of Understanding With North West University

press release

The North West Provincial Government, represented by Prof Job Mokgoro - Premier of the province, and the North West University (NWU), represented by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dan Kgwadi, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will see the two institutions enhancing the collaboration which has been shared for over 20 years.

Signed at the NWU's Potchefstroom campus where the Premier also delivered a lecture to postgraduate students on the nature of Strategic Planning in the Public Sector, the MoU provides a framework for cooperation on diverse areas of mutual interest, this varying from different aspects of societal developments such as research, science development, innovation, poverty alleviation projects, agricultural development, health and sports amongst others.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Premier Mokgoro highlighted that central to this collaboration is the pursuit to fulfil the constitutional statutory mandates of the two institutions, and to assist the NWPG in attaining the targets as set out in the National Development Plan 2030.

"We are looking forward to identifying priority areas as indicated in the MoU, with our key focus being on how to improve delivery of services at local level. Continued learning and development within the public service will also be central to our collaboration, taking into consideration that we are working to have our Ikatisong School of Governance fully functional", said Premier Mokgoro adding that the provincial government can only do better and faster by collaborating with the University.

"It is always a great pleasure for us as the University to work together with important stakeholders such as government, and as we avail our service to the provincial government, we commit to treat this as a memorandum of action", said Prof Kgwadi who reiterated that the University is able and ready to deliver on all areas of the MoU.

The MoU is a 5year plan to work together, which is subject to review in line with the planning cycle of government, with the Office of the Premier being the coordinating agent for the execution of the MoU.

"We hope to see the citizens of North West, especially the youth, taking advantage of any programme or plan that will be actioned as part of this MoU, and we look forward to working together with the NWU so that together we move North West forward", said Prof Mokgoro.

Among those present to witness the signing of this MoU was the MEC for Health Mr Madoda Sambatha, Dr Daryl Balia who is the Deputy Vice Chancellor, as well as senior government officials and lecturers from the NWU Potchefstroom campus.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier