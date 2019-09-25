South Africa: Missing Child Sought

press release

The police in Brits are urging members of the community to come forward with information that might lead to the tracing of 12-year-old Onthatile Samuel Mogapi, who is residing in Strelizia Avenue in Damonsville. He was last seen on Sunday, 22 September 2019, at about 13:00. In addition, his friends last saw him at about 18:00 on the same day at Damonsville sports ground after playing soccer. Onthatile is neither light nor dark in complexion and has short hair. He is a Grade 4 learner at IB Damon's Primary School in Damonsville.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a camouflage short trouser and a round neck T-shirt with yellow and green stripes. He was barefoot. Anyone with information can call the Investigating Officer, Constable Ndubane of Brits Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences Unit (FCS) on 082 557 1904 or Lieutenant Colonel Tjale of Brits Detectives on 082 546 0382. Members of the public can also call the nearest police station on Crime Stop at 08600 10111.