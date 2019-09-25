South Africa: Good Farewell for Member Going On Retirement

25 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of Upington SAPS gathered to embrace and celebrate 40 years journey of pure allegiance and devotion to the South African Police Service as VISPOL head, Colonel Raff makes his exit from the organisation.

The event was graced with the presence of the Deputy Provincial Commissioner, Major General Phiwe Mnguni who delivered a speech of appreciation on behalf of the Provincial management for the years of diligence that the member offered to the service and he wished Colonel Raff all the best moving forward.

Other speakers including the NPA, Cluster Commander Brig Besnaar and Station Commander Brig Sampie Koopman said Col Raff is leaving a legacy behind.

