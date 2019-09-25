South Africa: 'Drunk' Ekurhuleni Metro Cop Was Never Arrested and No Blood Tests Done

25 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

An Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) traffic officer, who was filmed while allegedly inebriated on duty, was never arrested, nor were any blood tests taken.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the metro officer sitting in an EMPD vehicle. Members of the public note that the officer is "drunk as hell" and that he has alcohol in the vehicle. The incident happened at Rynfield Terrace in Benoni on Tuesday.

The officer, who appears disorientated, struggles to hand over his service pistol to another EMPD official in the video.

The officer is eventually escorted from the scene by another official, who according to people in the video, refused to do a breathalyser test.

News24 earlier reported that the metro officer and his supervisor had been suspended by police chief Major General Isaac Mapiyeye.

It has since emerged that the official, who helped the metro officer leave the scene, has also been suspended.

"It is alleged that there are two other officials who defeated the ends of justice and deliration of duty by aiding the metro traffic officer to escape from the scene without being processed," Ekurhuleni spokesperson Nhlanhla Cebekhulu said.

"Consequently, the process of taking blood samples and arrest of the suspect was never done."

Acting Ekurhuleni Mayor Lesiba Mpya said the City would fully investigate the matter and that those involved would be disciplined.

"We will never allow anyone to drag the good name of our City in the mud. We will fully investigate this matter and we will not tolerate such behaviour by our metro officers who have a responsibility to protect our people." Mpya said.

While the metro officer was suspended, he had not yet been arrested at the time of publishing this article on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ekhurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina, who is out of town on business, confirmed that the suspensions in a tweet and urged the public to give them space to conclude on this matter.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula also took to Twitter, calling the incident a shame and saying that the metro officer would be "brought to book".

