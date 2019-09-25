South Africa: Cops Catch Man Who Allegedly Terrorised Jozini Women

25 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A man who allegedly terrorised women of Jozini, a small town close to the Mozambique border, has been tracked down and arrested, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday.

The man, 36, allegedly kidnapped, raped and robbed women of their belongings this month, said Captain Thembeka Mbele.

In one instance last week, he apparently approached and threatened three sisters at their homestead in the early hours of the morning before raping them in front of their children.

Mbele said he then took their cellphones, cash and clothing before fleeing.

"The suspect fled the area to Inanda where he was in hiding. While at Inanda, he committed another case of assault and he was arrested by Inanda police officers," she said.

Jozini detectives were then alerted and fetched him from the Inanda police station.

He has been charged with 11 counts, including rape, sexual assault, kidnapping and robbery.

He was expected to appear in the nearby Ubombo Magistrate's Court later on Wednesday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
