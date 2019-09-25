South Africa: Five Accused Wanted After Escaping From Klerksdorp Regional Court

press release

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation are in pursuit of Sibusiso Sibeko (40), Tebogo Molefi Ntenchane (35), Bongani Eudwin Mkhwanazi (51), Sithembiso Mthembu (43), Tshepo Seboko (37) who escaped from Klerksdorp Regional court on Tuesday 17 September 2019.

The five suspects escaped after making a brief appearance facing charges of armed robbery, illegal possession of unlicensed firearms, hijacking, possession of stolen vehicles and attempted murder.

The five accused were arrested in November 2015 following an armed robbery that took place in Wolmaransstad. It is alleged that the accused rammed into a vehicle that was driven by a security manager of a mine, pointed a firearm at the driver and stole diamond gravel that was loaded in the vehicle. They then allegedly hijacked an Isuzu bakkie from a member of the community and drove off towards Schweizer Reneke.

The incident was allegedly shared on the community social media groups and when members of the community later spotted the stolen vehicle with the suspects inside, a chase and shootout ensued. The Isuzu bakkie lost control during the chase and the suspects ran on foot into a maize field where the community members allegedly surrounded them and subsequently detained them.

Police were called to the scene and the suspects were arrested. The matter was investigated by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit of the Hawks and the accused were linked with other cases. Bail was successfully opposed and all accused were remanded in custody.

On Tuesday 17 September 2019 following their court appearance, the suspects were allegedly taken down to the court cells when one of the accused drew a firearm and pointed it at a police officer. The police officer managed to escape, the accused forced open the court's jail cell steel door and managed to escape.

A reward is on offer for information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects as per the attached pictures. Please contact the Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Laurie Lauwrens at 082 339 0766/ Warrant Officer Brian Van Der Westuizen at 083 462 3951 or Crime Stop 0860010111. Information received will be treated with confidentiality. Members of the community are urged not to approach the suspects as they are considered armed and dangerous.