Nigeria: P&ID Scandal: Court Grants Bail to Former Petroleum Ministry Director

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo)
25 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Evelyn Okakwu

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted bail to a former director of legal affairs at Nigeria's petroleum ministry, Grace Taiga, who was arraigned for her alleged involvement in the controversial Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) contract with Nigeria.

The court in a ruling on Wednesday said the prosecution failed in providing reasons why the defendant should not be granted bail.

Mrs Taiga had been accused of facilitating the controversial contract and securing gratification of over $20,000 while she served at the ministry in 2010.

The contract between Nigeria and P&ID, an Irish firm, resulted in a $9 billion judgement debt against Nigeria by a court in the United Kingdom.

The UK court found Nigeria guilty of failing to comply with the terms of the contract.

The Nigerian government filed a separate suit against P&ID's global firm and its Nigerian subsidiary at a Nigerian court. This resulted in a court order for the Nigerian government to seize assets belonging to P&ID in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari also described the 2010 contract as an outright scam on Tuesday at the UN.

On Wednesday, the FCT High Court where Mrs Taiga had been arraigned granted her bail with a bond of N10 million and two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must be resident in Abuja and should deposit affidavit of means before the court.

The court presided over by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi however ruled that it would not make any order for Mrs Taiga to submit her international passport because of her health condition.

The court said Mrs Taiga should nonetheless not leave the country without first informing the court.

She is also expected to inform her sureties if she has any need to travel for her medication.

Mrs Taiga's lawyer, Ola Olanikpekun, said the defendant has chronic diabetes and has battled high blood pressure among other illnesses.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Suspects in Nigeria's Failed Gas Project Deal Plead Guilty
Nigeria Fights To Keep Assets From Seizure in Gas Project Row
Did Former Chief Justice Aid UK Firm to 'Fleece' Nigeria Govt?
Money for Jam It Seems, as UK Gas Firm 'Fleeces' Nigerian Govt
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Business
Corruption
Company
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.