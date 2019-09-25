Nigeria: JAMB to Candidates - No NIN, No 2020 UTME

25 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has called on all prospective candidates for its 2020 UTME to acquire the National Identification Number(NIN).

The board's spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said on Tuesday that the aim was to ensure the biometric and other necessary details of a candidate were captured, to check examination malpractice.

Mr Benjamin said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the call was necessary now that registration for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had begun.

"The JAMB will, during the 2020 registration exercise, use the National Identity Number (NIN) generated after successful registration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

"This includes the capturing of biometric and other necessary details for the registration of all prospective candidates.

"Candidates are enjoined to register as the board will no longer be responsible for the capturing of candidates' biometrics ahead of the examination, as all information required will be uploaded from the data captured by the NIMC.

"Henceforth, the NIN will be compulsory for the UTME registration," Mr Benjamin said.

According to Benjamin, the board has made an adequate arrangement with the NIMC for prospective candidates to be registered at the examination centres or with its licensed agents.

He said that for such candidates who had registered and had acquired the NIN before attaining the age of 16, they would be required to update their NIN registration status before registering for the UTME.

"In case a candidate lost or misplaced his NIN, the candidate can retrieve it by either going to the NIMC office; its licensed agent or dial *346# (USSD code on the SIM card number earlier used to register for the NIN).

"Candidate's name as stated on the NIMC database will be the same as the one on JAMB's data registration form," he said.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Education
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Nigeria's Housing Crisis 'the Worst in the World' - UN
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.